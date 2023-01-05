Kanjhawala accident: Deputy CM meets victim's family, promises govt job to kin, financial aid

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met the family of the woman who was killed after being dragged by a car and said efforts will be made to provide employment to one of her kin. He assured the family members that the government will stand with them in these tough times and will leave no stone unturned to get justice for their daughter.

Sisodia said that this is not an accident but a brutality that has left the whole nation in shock. The government will ensure to get the strictest punishment for all the culprits and will get justice for the victim. He added that the victim’s mother is currently facing health issues and needs dialysis regularly.

The Deputy CM said that the government will get her complete treatment done and address the immediate needs of the family. “A girl gets trapped under the car and is trampled for 12km but the car riders do not even realise that. This incident is an example of extreme brutality. The sad part is that we are still waiting for stringent action against culprits,” he said.

Sisodia said that the victim was the sole earning member of her family. To support the family of the victim, the government will provide assistance of Rs 10 lakh. Papers have also been procured for giving employment to a member of the family. Along with this, the government will get complete treatment done of the victim’s mother.

On the increasing rate of crime in Delhi, the deputy chief minister said,“It is a matter of great concern that the BJP is using all its powers to eliminate the opposition, instead of fixing the situation of law and order in the national capital.”

Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala. Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met the family of the woman who was killed after being dragged by a car and said efforts will be made to provide employment to one of her kin. He assured the family members that the government will stand with them in these tough times and will leave no stone unturned to get justice for their daughter. Sisodia said that this is not an accident but a brutality that has left the whole nation in shock. The government will ensure to get the strictest punishment for all the culprits and will get justice for the victim. He added that the victim’s mother is currently facing health issues and needs dialysis regularly. The Deputy CM said that the government will get her complete treatment done and address the immediate needs of the family. “A girl gets trapped under the car and is trampled for 12km but the car riders do not even realise that. This incident is an example of extreme brutality. The sad part is that we are still waiting for stringent action against culprits,” he said. Sisodia said that the victim was the sole earning member of her family. To support the family of the victim, the government will provide assistance of Rs 10 lakh. Papers have also been procured for giving employment to a member of the family. Along with this, the government will get complete treatment done of the victim’s mother. On the increasing rate of crime in Delhi, the deputy chief minister said,“It is a matter of great concern that the BJP is using all its powers to eliminate the opposition, instead of fixing the situation of law and order in the national capital.” Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala. Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.