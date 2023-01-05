Kanjhawala accident: Forensic experts re-examine both vehicles, recreate crime scene 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A team of forensic experts on Wednesday again examined both the vehicles — the Baleno car and the scooty which were involved in the horrific accident in which a 20-year-old woman was killed.

“A 4-member team of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, on Wednesday re-examined the vehicle involved in the accident,” said a senior FSL official.

According to preliminary forensic findings, the woman was possibly stuck under the left front wheel of the car as some blood stains were found there. “It looks like her foot got stuck in the front left wheel of the car. The same was evident as her foot was badly damaged in the accident,” he said.

The experts also re-created the crime scene to find out exactly how the woman got herself entangled underneath the car after the collision. Anjali Kumari, was killed during a gut-wrenching road accident where she was allegedly hit by a car and then her body was dragged on the road for around 10-12km underneath the same car for about 90 minutes.

Just a day after the accident, FSL spokesperson Sanjeev Gupta said that two teams of experts, five-member each, from FSL Rohini were sent to the Sultanpuri Police Station where they examined the offending vehicle a Baleno car and the mangled remains of the victim’s white coloured scooty.

“The second team was sent to the location where the victim woman’s body was found. They thoroughly examined the area and took several exhibits from there. They also went to the location where the victim’s scooty was found,” he said.

Gupta further said that the blood samples of all the accused in the incident were also taken by the FSL and are currently being examined. “We will most likely submit the report by the end of this week,” they said.

A senior Delhi Police official said that the forensic experts examined the scene of crime, vehicles involved and collected all the relevant physical, biological and other evidences which would ensure successful prosecution of the accused. Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

