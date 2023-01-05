Kanjhawala accident: Victim’s brain missing, broken spine, 40 external injuries

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The post-mortem report of Anjali Kumari has revealed the extreme damage inflicted on her body after the horrific accident on January 1. The 20-year-old was killed in the dead of night of New Year in a grotesque road accident: she was allegedly hit by a car and then her body was dragged on the road for around 10-12km under the car for around 90 minutes. Most of the flesh of her body had peeled off.

Her skull was completely fractured and the brain had popped out. There were at least 40 external injuries. Her ribs were exposed from the back. Her autopsy report, accessed by TNIE, revealed that her skull was fractured and some brain matter was missing. She also had deep-cut wounds on both arms and forehead. The report revealed that her legs were fractured at the time of the accident.

Preliminary forensic findings said that the victim was possibly stuck under the left front wheel of the Baleno car as some blood stains were found there. “Looks like her foot got stuck in that wheel,” said a senior Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) official. Forensic experts recreated the crime scene in an attempt to find out how exactly she was entangled under the car.

“The provisional cause of death is due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of ante mortem injury to the head, spine and left femur. All injuries are produced by blunt force impact. These are possible in a vehicular accident and dragging,” the report read. Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (law & order) Sagar Preet Hooda had also said that the post-mortem report indicated that there was no injury suggesting a sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Anjali’s family members rejected the charges that she was drunk at the time of the accident. These charges were leveled by key witness Nidhi, who is said to be a friend of the deceased. Nidhi was reportedly with the victim when the accident took place.

A new CCTV footage also surfaced showing Nidhi returning home around 2.30 am. Nidhi can be seen reaching her house around 1.37 am and entering the gate. The 45-minute time gap remains unexplained.

Sources said the first PCR caller informed the police at 2:30 am that the car fled the spot after the incident.

The second PCR call, which was received around 3:30 am, informed police that the woman’s body was stuck under the vehicle, but he was unable to give them the registration number of the car due to dense fog.

