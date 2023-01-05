Home Cities Delhi

Mehrauli murder: Bones, hair found in Delhi forest match with DNA of Shraddha’s dad

The bones will now be sent for postmortem which will be conducted by a medical board at AIIMS, he said. Shradhha was allegedly strangled on May 18 this year.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo |PTI)

NEW DELHI:  In what is being claimed as a major development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the pieces of bones and hair that were recovered from a south Delhi forest area have matched with the DNA of the victim’s father and brother.

Special Police Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda said some pieces of bones and hair recovered from Mehrauli forest were sent to Hyderabad’s Centre for Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) for DNA Mitocondrial profiling as the CBI’s forensic lab was unable to extract the DNA.

“We have received the results. One piece of bone and a bunch of hair purported to be of the deceased have matched with that of her father and brother, which establishes the identity of the bone and hair to be that ofShraddha Walker,” said the Special CP.

The bones will now be sent for postmortem which will be conducted by a medical board at AIIMS, he said. Shradhha was allegedly strangled on May 18 this year. Her body was chopped into several pieces and tossed them at different locations of a forest area in south Delhi and also Gurugram for several months by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

