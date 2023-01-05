Home Cities Delhi

Retired Delhi HC judge appointed as DERC chairman

The appointment of Justice (retd) Shrivastava, approved by the CM, has now been placed before L-G VK Saxena for his concurrence, said a Delhi government statement. 

Published: 05th January 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Retired High Court judge Rajeev Shrivastva has been appointed as the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.

The appointment of Justice (retd) Shrivastava, approved by the CM, has now been placed before L-G VK Saxena for his concurrence, said a Delhi government statement. The appointment may escalate the tussle between the Kejriwal dispensation and the Delhi L-G over jurisdiction in the matter. 

“The L-G is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in this matter as it is a transferred subject,” said the government. Kejriwal tweeted, “Delhi Government approves appointment of Justice (retd) Rajeev Shrivastava as next Chairman of DERC. Best wishes to him for a successful tenure.”

