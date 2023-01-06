Home Cities Delhi

Kanjhawala horror: AAP says BJP, police ‘planting evidence’ to malign victim’s image

“The planted witness has been spreading lies about the deceased girl.

Published: 06th January 2023

Kanjhawala accident

CCTV visuals of the car at the time of the incident. (Photo | Screengrab)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP on Thursday alleged that Delhi Police planted a ‘star-eyewitness’ in the Kanjhawala case under the L-G’s pressure to save the accused BJP leader. AAP leaders said that attempts are being made to make the compromised ‘eyewitness’ a government witness in the case to save the accused.  

 “The planted witness has been spreading lies about the deceased girl. She said that the girl was drunk at the time of the accident, while the post-mortem report revealed that the girl was not under the influence of alcohol. Anjali’s mother has said that no one in the family knows Nidhi and that she could have been associated with the accused persons,” they said.

 The party leaders added that the L-G has no intention of providing security to the daughters of Delhi and questioned how many police stations he visited in the last eight months?  In Pandav Nagar, a boy uploaded morphed images of a girl using a fake ID and attempted to throw acid on her and forced her into his car.

The L-G should tell us why a case of kidnapping was not registered against him? He should take strict action against negligent police officers and if he cannot do that, then he should tender his resignation, they said.  AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “After the unfortunate incident, in which the accused brutally murdered a young girl, every parent in the national capital is now afraid to send their daughters out. This was an incident that could happen to anyone in the city.”

He further added, “One of the most unfortunate things to come out of this incident is the way the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Police that come under him have handled this case. From the day of the incident, these people have tried their level best to support the accused. Facts of the incident have been suppressed and new witnesses have come out every day and said different things and so on.”

