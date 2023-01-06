Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Man flashes private part to woman in DTC bus, no legal action taken yet

In the video, the accused, identified as Zakir, is seen crying after being confronted by the marshal following the incident that allegedly took place in northwest Delhi’s Rohini.

Image of DTC buses used for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A man allegedly flashed his private part to a woman passenger inside a DTC bus, its marshal has claimed in a purported video that has been circulated on social media. An enquiry was initiated after the police found out about the incident but the woman refused to give a statement or comment, officials said, adding that legal action will be taken once a complaint is received. 

In the video, the accused, identified as Zakir, is seen crying after being confronted by the marshal following the incident that allegedly took place in northwest Delhi’s Rohini. Zakir is heard saying that he hails from Bihar, lives in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri area and came to Vijay Vihar to work. 

Sandeep Chhikhara, the marshal of the bus, is heard saying that the woman accused Zakir of flashing his private part. “I have informed the police and the accused will be handed over to them,” he said. The police, however, said the victim refused to file a complaint in connection with the incident. 

A senior police officier said after the matter came to the notice of the police, an enquiry was initiated and the matter was assigned to a woman sub-inspector. The complainant, a Mandoli-resident, was contacted but she refused to give any statement or comment regarding the incident, the officer said. 

