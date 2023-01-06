Delhi records first Malaria death in two years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital logged its first fatality due to Malaria, which occurred in the last two years. A 36-year-old man from Najafgarh succumbed to the disease, a report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi showed on Thursday.

The fatality was confirmed by the death review committee this week, which occurred on May 13 last year at Venkateshwar Hospital. This is the second death recorded in the national capital after 2020, when one fatality was reported that year. In fact, the city has recorded only two deaths since 2017 including this year’s.

There was not a single death due to malaria in Delhi in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, and in 2020 one patient died, as per the data from MCD. The death review committee also confirmed the fatality of two minors due to Dengue. An 11-year-old male child from East Krishna Nagar died in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on October 10 while another minor from Subhash Mohalla died in Lok Nayak Hospital on November 14. With the latest additions, the Dengue toll of 2022 has reached 9.

Meanwhile, 108 cases of Dengue were recorded in the week ending on December 31 taking the year’s tally to 4,469. As many as 874 cases of Dengue were reported in December. At 1,420, Delhi recorded the highest cases in a month in November. October saw 1,238 cases while the figure was 693 in September. The figures for August, July and June are 75, 36 and 32, respectively.

Around 30 cases were reported in May, 20 in April and 22 in March. February recorded 16 cases while the overall 26 infections were logged in January. The city also recorded 263 cases of malaria and 48 cases of chikungunya in 2022, the MCD report said.

Symptoms of vector-borne diseases include high fever, headache, rash, muscle and joint pain, similar to that of COVID-19, which also include fever or chills, muscle or body aches, fatigue and headache.

