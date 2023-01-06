Home Cities Delhi

Delhi shivers in biting cold; records season’s lowest of 3* Celsius

A blinding layer of dense fog over north India, including Delhi, caused major inconvenience to commuters. Visibility levels were 50 metres around 5.30 am.

Dense fog envelops national capital causing major inconvenience to the people. Visibility levels were 50 metres around 5:30am. | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A brutal cold wave swept the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature dropping to 3 degrees Celsius the lowest in January in two years making it cooler than several hill stations.
Most people kept indoors and turned to space heaters and cups of hot tea to keep themselves warm as frosty winds from the snow-clad Himalayas barrelled through the plains, including the national capital.

A blinding layer of dense fog over north India, including Delhi, caused major inconvenience to commuters. Visibility levels were 50 metres around 5.30 am. According to the weather office, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 metres ‘shallow’.

At least 12 trains were delayed by one-and-a-half to six hours and two rescheduled due to the foggy weather, a railways spokesperson said. The Delhi airport also issued a fog alert, and implemented low visibility procedures. “Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” an advisory read.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius against 4.4 degrees on Wednesday and 8.5 degrees on Tuesday. Delhi’s minimum temperature was lower than Dalhousie (4.9 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (5.2 degrees), Kangra (3.2 degrees), Shimla (3.7 degrees), Dehradun (4.6 degrees), Mussoorie (4.4 degrees) and Nainital (6.2 degrees). The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge in Delhi recorded minimum temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees and 2.8 degrees, respectively.

12 trains delayed, 2 rescheduled
At least 12 trains were delayed by one-and-a-half to six hours and two rescheduled due to the foggy weather, a railways spokesperson said. The Delhi airport also issued a fog alert, and implemented low visibility procedures. Visibility levels were 50 metres around 5.30 am.

