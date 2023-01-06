Home Cities Delhi

Jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain 'threatened' us, say Tihar officials

According to the report, Chaudhary called Jain to his chambers on November 25 in connection with the enquiry, where the latter allegedly said,

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. (File | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain has been embroiled in a new controversy. The officials of Tihar Jail, where Jain has been kept under custody, have allegedly received threats of “dire consequences” from the minister once he comes out of Tihar. The allegations have been mentioned in an incident report submitted to DG (Prisons), filed by Assistant Superintendent Jaidev and Deputy Superintendent Praveen Kumar, sources said.

“Additional Inspector General Prisons (Tihar Jail), Superintendent of Jail No. 07 (SCJ-7), Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and the Law Officer have alleged that Jain abused them and threatened to take action against them once he gets out of prison,” a senior source said.

Jain was arrested in a case of alleged money laundering. The report, accessed by TNIE, mentions Jain saying, “Mujhe pata hai ki ye sab mote ne karvaya hai, jo law officer hai. Main bahar nikalne ke baad is jail se CCTV footage maangunga aur is SCJ-7 Rajesh Chaudhary ko bahar nikalne ke baad dekh lunga aur ise naukri karna sikha dunga. (I know this is being done by the law officer. I will ask for the CCTV footage after being released and will teach SCJ Rajesh Chaudhary how to do his job).”

According to the report, Chaudhary called Jain to his chambers on November 25 in connection with the enquiry, where the latter allegedly said, “Ye saara matter political hai aur jab bhi main bahar niklunga toh saare government servants jinhone mere against kuch bhi kia hai, chahe serving ya retired, unko dekh lunga (This whole matter is political and whenever I am released, I will show the officers who did anything against me, whether they are serving or retired).”

