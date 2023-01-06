No criminality found against Zubair’s tweet: Cops tell HC

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday told the High Court that it did not find any criminality against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. The police also did not include his name in a chargesheet linked to his tweets about a minor girl, for which a case under POCSO was registered against him earlier.

Zubair moved the court seeking quashing of the FIR for allegedly “threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter.” The court asked the police to place the chargesheet filed in the case. “Before proceeding further, let a copy of the chargesheet be filed before the next hearing,” said Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani.

The court also asked police to give a copy of the chargesheet to the Additional Solicitor General, who represents the complainant, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The NCPCR had earlier referred to a tweet shared by Zubair on August 6, 2020, which carried a photo of a minor girl, with her face blurred, during an online spat he had with her relative, the Twitter user in question.

