Home Cities Delhi

No criminality found against Zubair’s tweet: Cops tell HC

“Before proceeding further, let a copy of the chargesheet be filed before the next hearing,” said Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani.

Published: 06th January 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

zubair-arrest-pti

AltNews co-founder Muhammad Zubair being taken to court. (File Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police on Thursday told the High Court that it did not find any criminality against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. The police also did not include his name in a chargesheet linked to his tweets about a minor girl, for which a case under POCSO was registered against him earlier.

Zubair moved the court seeking quashing of the FIR for allegedly “threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter.” The court asked the police to place the chargesheet filed in the case. “Before proceeding further, let a copy of the chargesheet be filed before the next hearing,” said Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani.

The court also asked police to give a copy of the chargesheet to the Additional Solicitor General, who represents the complainant, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The NCPCR had earlier referred to a tweet shared by Zubair on August 6, 2020, which carried a photo of a minor girl, with her face blurred, during an online spat he had with her relative, the Twitter user in question.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Zubair POCSO NCPCR
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp