Relief to Delhi BJP leaders in Sisodia’s 2019 defamation case

The BJP leaders were challenging the trial court’s December 23 last year order dismissing their applications seeking discharge in the defamation case.

Published: 06th January 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi HC

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The High Court on Thursday stayed the trial proceedings against Delhi BJP leaders 
Hans Raj Hans and Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a defamation case filed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia – back in 2019.

Sisodia had filed the complaint against Hans, Sirsa and other BJP leaders – Members of Parliament Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Pravesh Verma, MLA Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana – for allegedly levelling corruption charges of Rs 2,000 crore against him in relation to the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma stayed the trial proceedings considering the separate pleas of Hans and Sirsa and also issued notice to Sisodia. The BJP leaders were challenging the trial court’s December 23 last year order dismissing their applications seeking discharge in the defamation case.

The main pleas apart, the court also issued notice on the interim applications seeking stay of the proceedings before the trial court. Sisodia in the defamation case had stated that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly were false, defamatory and derogatory and intending to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.

“In the meantime, proceedings before the trial court qua the present petitioners (Hans, Sirsa) be stayed,” the court. The matter will be further heard on March 10. Senior Advocate Kirti Uppal and Advocate Pavan Narang appeared for the BJP leaders.

