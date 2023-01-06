Street artist stopped by Delhi police from performing at Connaught Place

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An artist who was playing the guitar in the busy Connaught Place area of the national capital was forcibly stopped by a Delhi Police personnel. The video of the incident, which was filmed by an onlooker, went viral on social media.

The incident was brought to light by Mirzapur-fame actor Rajesh Tailang. In a tweet, Tailang expressed displeasure over the way the police personnel harshly treated the street artist. “Watched this clip on Instagram. Delhi Police this is not done. These artists make our Delhi more aesthetical, and musical. Shame !!!” Tailang wrote on Twitter along with posting the video of the said incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal, responding to the allegations, said the police personnel enforced the legal position with the utmost restraint. “Permission from NDMC and other competent authority is required for any street performance as it leads to congestion due to a gathering, causing inconvenience to the general public as well as shopkeepers which in turn may lead to law and order issues due to which the artist was asked to leave,” the DCP told TNIE.

He said that despite several warnings given to the same person earlier, the police have enforced the legal position with ‘utmost restraint’. It was not just Tailang, but acclaimed actor Adil Hussain – who played the Delhi Police Commissioner in Netflix’s Delhi Crime series – who also expressed similar sentiments.

“It is utterly important that Delhi Police allows the Buskers to play on the streets. The practice of art must be encouraged and facilitated. Thank you for raising your concern, dost (Tailang),” Hussain said. Known for its hustle and bustle, Connaught Place is one of the prime commercial and business centres in Delhi.

The internet expressed their disappointment and anger towards the street performer not being allowed to express his talent towards the enjoying audience. However, a chunk of people backed the cop and said that he did his duty of maintaining the law and order.

NEW DELHI: An artist who was playing the guitar in the busy Connaught Place area of the national capital was forcibly stopped by a Delhi Police personnel. The video of the incident, which was filmed by an onlooker, went viral on social media. The incident was brought to light by Mirzapur-fame actor Rajesh Tailang. In a tweet, Tailang expressed displeasure over the way the police personnel harshly treated the street artist. “Watched this clip on Instagram. Delhi Police this is not done. These artists make our Delhi more aesthetical, and musical. Shame !!!” Tailang wrote on Twitter along with posting the video of the said incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal, responding to the allegations, said the police personnel enforced the legal position with the utmost restraint. “Permission from NDMC and other competent authority is required for any street performance as it leads to congestion due to a gathering, causing inconvenience to the general public as well as shopkeepers which in turn may lead to law and order issues due to which the artist was asked to leave,” the DCP told TNIE. He said that despite several warnings given to the same person earlier, the police have enforced the legal position with ‘utmost restraint’. It was not just Tailang, but acclaimed actor Adil Hussain – who played the Delhi Police Commissioner in Netflix’s Delhi Crime series – who also expressed similar sentiments. “It is utterly important that Delhi Police allows the Buskers to play on the streets. The practice of art must be encouraged and facilitated. Thank you for raising your concern, dost (Tailang),” Hussain said. Known for its hustle and bustle, Connaught Place is one of the prime commercial and business centres in Delhi. The internet expressed their disappointment and anger towards the street performer not being allowed to express his talent towards the enjoying audience. However, a chunk of people backed the cop and said that he did his duty of maintaining the law and order.