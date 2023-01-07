Home Cities Delhi

AAP alleges Congress struck deal with BJP in MCD House 

The religious committee has been constituted by L-G V K Saxena in the day for a period of three years.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday chose to stay away from the mayor poll and its councillors walked out of the MCD House which was turned into battlefield by AAP and BJP members.The AAP has been calling the Congress’ walk out a machination between the grand old party and the BJP – since one of the Congress’ councillor has been appointed as a member of State Hajj Committee.

However, among the six members, two are from AAP. The religious committee has been constituted by L-G V K Saxena in the day for a period of three years.Earlier in the day, the AAP weaponised Congress’ Naziya Danish’s appointment as one of the hajj committee members to sback its claim of ‘a deal’ between Congress and BJP to sabotage the mayoral poll.

“The best case scenario for BJP was to make Congress walk out of the House. In return, the BJP has made MCD Congress leader Naziya Danish as the member of Haj Committee,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said. 

