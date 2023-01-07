Air India 'urination' row: Delhi cops summon pilot, crew members

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Intensifying its investigation into the Air India urination row, Delhi Police has now summoned the pilot and other crew members who were on board in the flight from New York to Delhi in November last year.“All the 6-8 crew members and the pilot of the Air India flight AI 102 have been asked to join the ongoing investigation as they probably know all the details of the incident,” official sources said.

On November 26, an elderly woman on board Air India flight AI 102 from JFK to Delhi was subjected to extreme humiliation when a man, in an inebriated condition, urinated on her.The victim, in her complaint, alleged that the Air India crew was “deeply unprofessional” and was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation.

More than a month later, Delhi Police registered an FIR under sections 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 354 (intending to outrage modesty) of the IPC as well as a section of the Aircraft Rules Act against the accused at the IGI airport police station.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, two police teams have been constituted to find the accused, Shankar Mishra, who allegedly committed the “disgusting act”.“Two teams have been formed to track him down. One is camped in Bengaluru and the other one is in Mumbai,” sources said, adding the accused’s last location was traced in Bengaluru, where his sister is residing.The second team in Mumbai raided multiple possible locations where Mishra could possibly be hiding. “Mishra’s relatives have also been questioned,” the source informed.

