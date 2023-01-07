‘Clothes, bag soaked in urine, was asked to return to soiled seat’

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The woman, who was subjected to extreme humiliation in an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, has shared stomach-churning details in the complaint she lodged against a co-passenger for urinating on her during her travel. In the FIR, accessed by this newspaper, the woman stated her clothes, shoes and bags were soaked in urine and the Air India crew refused to touch them and sprayed her bag and shoes with disinfectant.

“My clothes, shoes and bag were soaked in urine. The bag contained my passport, travel documents and currency. The flight staff refused to touch them, sprayed my bag and shoes with disinfectant, and took me to the bathroom and gave me a set of airline pyjamas and socks,” the woman said in her complaint.

As per the FIR, the woman then asked the staff to change her seat, but was told that no other seats were available.

“The flight crew told me that the pilot vetoed giving me a seat in first class. After I was standing for 20 minutes, one of the senior flight staff offered me the small crew seat, where I sat for about 2 hours. I was then asked to return to the initial soiled seat. The seat was still damp and reeking of urine,” she said.

The 70-year-old woman was then given the steward seat for the rest of the journey.

She mentioned that she wanted the man to be arrested immediately and later the flight staff told the woman that the alleged man wanted to apologise.“I stated clearly that I did not want to interact with him or see his face, and that all I wanted was for him to be arrested on arrival. However, the crew brought the offender before me against my wishes, and we were made to sit opposite each other in the crew seats,” the

FIR read.

The woman said that she was “stunned” when the man started crying and profusely apologised to her.

“He begged me not to lodge a complaint against him because he is a family man and did not want his wife

and child to be affected,” she said.

She told the accused man that his actions were inexcusable. “But in the face of his pleading and begging in front of me, and my own shock and trauma, I found it difficult to insist on his arrest or to press charges against him,” she added.Meanwhile, Delhi Police has summoned the pilot and other crew members who were on board in the flight from New York to Delhi.

