Covid positivity nears one per cent at Delhi airport

Published: 07th January 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The infection rate among the international travellers who are tested randomly at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has neared 1 per cent, tests data accessed by TNIE showed.
According to the data, 56 passengers tested positive during the random tests out of over 6,000 passengers between December 24 and January 5.

46 samples came positive from 5,100 international passengers who were tested at the IGAI Airport after arrival from December 24 till midnight of January 4, the data showed.On January 4 and 5, a total of 945 tests were conducted and 10 more passengers were found positive for the viral infection, it added.

The total positives make for a little over 0.9 per cent of the infection rate.  The Centre has made random Covid-19 tests mandatory for 2 per cent of international passengers, irrespective of their port of departure, since December 24.

Besides, from January 1, passengers arriving from hotspots countries like China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand are mandatorily required to undergo a Covid-19 RT-PCR test.

TAGS
Delhi airport IGAI Airport RT-PCR test Covid
