Home Cities Delhi

Delhi excise case: ED files 2nd chargesheet, no politician named

The second chargesheet runs into over 13,000 pages, in which the ED has named 12 accused, including Sharath C Reddy, Binoy Babu, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and Amit Arora,.

Published: 07th January 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed its second chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case in which kickback money originating from the policy that favoured ‘liquor lobbies’ was allegedly laundered by middlemen to bribe government officials and politicians.

The second chargesheet runs into over 13,000 pages. The case will be taken up on Saturday.

In the chargesheet, the ED has named 12 accused, including Sharath C Reddy, Binoy Babu, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and Amit Arora who are already in judicial custody. Seven private entities, primarily into liquor trade, have also been mentioned as accused.

ALSO READ | Liquor policy: Court grants bail to five accused including two former excise officials

Reddy, the director and promoter of Aurobindo Pharma, and Babu of Pernod Ricard were arrested by the ED on November 10. The agency alleged that Reddy is one of the kingpins, and was a key partner in the biggest cartel of manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, named the ‘South Group’.

ALSO READ | Sisodia will have to 'face the music' in Excise policy 'scam' case, says BJP

Babu, the ED has said, had given 29 out of 31 licences to retailers. The ED also said that Nair received kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from the ‘South Group’, which is controlled by Reddy, K. Kavitha, and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

Amit Arora, said to be a close aide of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and director of Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd in Gurugram, who made disclosures naming K Kavitha and other politicians, was instrumental in bribing officials and others, as per the agency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Delhi excise policy Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp