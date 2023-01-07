Delhi excise case: ED files 2nd chargesheet, no politician named

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed its second chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case in which kickback money originating from the policy that favoured ‘liquor lobbies’ was allegedly laundered by middlemen to bribe government officials and politicians.

The second chargesheet runs into over 13,000 pages. The case will be taken up on Saturday.

In the chargesheet, the ED has named 12 accused, including Sharath C Reddy, Binoy Babu, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and Amit Arora who are already in judicial custody. Seven private entities, primarily into liquor trade, have also been mentioned as accused.

ALSO READ | Liquor policy: Court grants bail to five accused including two former excise officials

Reddy, the director and promoter of Aurobindo Pharma, and Babu of Pernod Ricard were arrested by the ED on November 10. The agency alleged that Reddy is one of the kingpins, and was a key partner in the biggest cartel of manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, named the ‘South Group’.

ALSO READ | Sisodia will have to 'face the music' in Excise policy 'scam' case, says BJP

Babu, the ED has said, had given 29 out of 31 licences to retailers. The ED also said that Nair received kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from the ‘South Group’, which is controlled by Reddy, K. Kavitha, and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

Amit Arora, said to be a close aide of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and director of Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd in Gurugram, who made disclosures naming K Kavitha and other politicians, was instrumental in bribing officials and others, as per the agency.

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed its second chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case in which kickback money originating from the policy that favoured ‘liquor lobbies’ was allegedly laundered by middlemen to bribe government officials and politicians. The second chargesheet runs into over 13,000 pages. The case will be taken up on Saturday. In the chargesheet, the ED has named 12 accused, including Sharath C Reddy, Binoy Babu, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and Amit Arora who are already in judicial custody. Seven private entities, primarily into liquor trade, have also been mentioned as accused. ALSO READ | Liquor policy: Court grants bail to five accused including two former excise officials Reddy, the director and promoter of Aurobindo Pharma, and Babu of Pernod Ricard were arrested by the ED on November 10. The agency alleged that Reddy is one of the kingpins, and was a key partner in the biggest cartel of manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, named the ‘South Group’. ALSO READ | Sisodia will have to 'face the music' in Excise policy 'scam' case, says BJP Babu, the ED has said, had given 29 out of 31 licences to retailers. The ED also said that Nair received kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from the ‘South Group’, which is controlled by Reddy, K. Kavitha, and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. Amit Arora, said to be a close aide of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and director of Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd in Gurugram, who made disclosures naming K Kavitha and other politicians, was instrumental in bribing officials and others, as per the agency.