Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC junks Mumbai ex-NCB director’s plea for protection

Wankhede had been shifted to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Mumbai earlier this year after a Special Investigation Team gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan.

Published: 07th January 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede (Photo | EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday turned down a petition moved by former Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai Zonal director Sameer Wankhede for his protection from search, seizure, or arrest in a disproportionate assets case purportedly initiated against him.

Before the single-bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, Wankhede’s counsel submitted that his client was orally informed that some proceedings started against him and Assistant Director General, NCB sent intimation to the CBI in this regard.

It was also told that, however, Wankhede does not have the communication or the intimation. Noting this, the court said it cannot allow his plea without such communication and allowed his counsel to withdraw the plea and file a fresh petition with a copy of the communication sought to be challenged before the appropriate court.

“In view of the above, the petitioner prays to withdraw the plea. Liberty granted to adopt appropriate remedies before the competent court as may be available to them,” the court ordered.Sameer Wankhede, the ex-Zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai whose controversial handling of the Aryan Khan drug case drew flak from many quarters, has been shunted to Chennai as the Additional Commissioner at the Directorate General of Tax Payer Service there.

He had been shifted to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Mumbai earlier this year after a Special Investigation Team gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, Hindi superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, saying there was no proof against him in the drugs-on-cruise case, which had been investigated by Wankhede.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi HC Sameer Wankhede CBI
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp