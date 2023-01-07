Delhi HC junks Mumbai ex-NCB director’s plea for protection

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday turned down a petition moved by former Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai Zonal director Sameer Wankhede for his protection from search, seizure, or arrest in a disproportionate assets case purportedly initiated against him.

Before the single-bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, Wankhede’s counsel submitted that his client was orally informed that some proceedings started against him and Assistant Director General, NCB sent intimation to the CBI in this regard.

It was also told that, however, Wankhede does not have the communication or the intimation. Noting this, the court said it cannot allow his plea without such communication and allowed his counsel to withdraw the plea and file a fresh petition with a copy of the communication sought to be challenged before the appropriate court.

“In view of the above, the petitioner prays to withdraw the plea. Liberty granted to adopt appropriate remedies before the competent court as may be available to them,” the court ordered.Sameer Wankhede, the ex-Zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai whose controversial handling of the Aryan Khan drug case drew flak from many quarters, has been shunted to Chennai as the Additional Commissioner at the Directorate General of Tax Payer Service there.

He had been shifted to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Mumbai earlier this year after a Special Investigation Team gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, Hindi superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, saying there was no proof against him in the drugs-on-cruise case, which had been investigated by Wankhede.

