Delhi reels under cold wave, minimum temp dips to 1.8* Celsius

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city on Friday recorded a cold wave for the second consecutive day as the minimum temperature at Ayanagar dipped to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius, five notches colder than the average for this time of the year.

Delhi’s minimum temperature remained lower than that of Dalhousie (8.7 degrees Celsius), Dharamsala (5.4 degrees), Shimla (6.2 degrees), Dehradun, Mussoorie and Nainital. The maximum temperature in the city settled at 16.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal for this season, said the IMD.

The humidity recorded was 97% at 8:30 am and 64% at 5:30 pm, according to the IMD. However, the Safdarjung Observatory logged a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.The cold wave is declared if the minimum temperature slips to 4 degrees Celsius or when the minimum temperature settles at 10 degrees or below and is 4.5 notches below the normal, while severe cold wave is announced when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal is more than 6.4 degrees.

Other areas of Northwest India including Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan also continued to grapple with the cold conditions while on the other hand there was some respite in Kashmir as the minimum temperature improved slightly even as the Valley braces for a possible wet weather spell from Saturday.

A dense layer of fog hovered over northwest India leading to disruption in road, rail and air traffic movement.Around 30 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and at least 26 trains reaching Delhi due to the lower visibility, said a senior official.

Around 30 flights delayed due to dense fog

A dense layer of fog hovered over northwest India leading to disruption in road, rail and air traffic movement. Around 30 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and at least 26 trains reaching Delhi due to the lower visibility, said a senior official. The humidity recorded was 97% at 8:30 am and 64% at 5:30 pm.

NEW DELHI: The city on Friday recorded a cold wave for the second consecutive day as the minimum temperature at Ayanagar dipped to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius, five notches colder than the average for this time of the year. Delhi’s minimum temperature remained lower than that of Dalhousie (8.7 degrees Celsius), Dharamsala (5.4 degrees), Shimla (6.2 degrees), Dehradun, Mussoorie and Nainital. The maximum temperature in the city settled at 16.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal for this season, said the IMD. The humidity recorded was 97% at 8:30 am and 64% at 5:30 pm, according to the IMD. However, the Safdarjung Observatory logged a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.The cold wave is declared if the minimum temperature slips to 4 degrees Celsius or when the minimum temperature settles at 10 degrees or below and is 4.5 notches below the normal, while severe cold wave is announced when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal is more than 6.4 degrees. Other areas of Northwest India including Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan also continued to grapple with the cold conditions while on the other hand there was some respite in Kashmir as the minimum temperature improved slightly even as the Valley braces for a possible wet weather spell from Saturday. A dense layer of fog hovered over northwest India leading to disruption in road, rail and air traffic movement.Around 30 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and at least 26 trains reaching Delhi due to the lower visibility, said a senior official. Around 30 flights delayed due to dense fog A dense layer of fog hovered over northwest India leading to disruption in road, rail and air traffic movement. Around 30 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and at least 26 trains reaching Delhi due to the lower visibility, said a senior official. The humidity recorded was 97% at 8:30 am and 64% at 5:30 pm.