Delhi's Mayoral poll postponed after AAP, BJP turns MCD house into 'pig fight zone'

Leaders from both parties came to blows over the appointment of 10 aldermen by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Published: 07th January 2023 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP and AAP councillors clash with each other at the Civic Centre ahead of the MCD Mayor elections, in New Delhi, Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo | ANI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The place where municipal councillors sit and decide the fate of the city's civic amenities was turned into a 'pig fight zone' on Friday.

The maiden meeting convened to choose the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi got adjourned after the members of the BJP and AAP engaged in a dirty scuffle. Leaders from both parties came to blows over the appointment of 10 aldermen by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

BJP councillor Satya Sharma, the presiding officer who was overseeing the process, said that the L-G will notify the next date of the Mayoral poll.

Chaos began when Sharma began the process of administering oaths to the 10 aldermen. The first invitation was given to alderman Manoj Kumar to take the oath. The AAP objected to it and demanded that the elected council members should be administered oaths first.

In the meantime, AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest and rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans. The party councillors stood on the tables to disrupt the oathtaking. The BJP members retaliated with slogans they raised against AAP and its convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The oathtaking was stopped and the meeting was disrupted as the AAP councillors stood on the tables raising slogans against BJP. The MCD house witnessed the ruckus for more than an hour.

Meanwhile, the presiding officer, MCD commissioner and other officials left the house.

For many, the scenes were unprecedented. Many top leaders across from the BJP, Congress and the AAP acknowledged that the commotion that ensued in the House had never occurred before in the civic body's polling history.  "Both BJP and Congress have ruled the MCD. This is the first time that a party, who is in majority (AAP), created a ruckus to veil its insecurity," a senior leader said.

The polls for the coveted posts were being held a month after the AAP ended BJP’s decade-and-a-half regime in the civic body.

The AAP has fielded former Delhi University teacher Shelly Oberoi as the mayoral candidate and Aale Mohammad Iqbal as its deputy mayor candidate, while the BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta for the mayor’s post and Kamal Bagri for the deputy.

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj has stated that the party will file an FIR against the BJP councillors who allegedly assaulted AAP members.

