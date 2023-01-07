Home Cities Delhi

DMRC official arrested for impersonating as civil service officer

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official for impersonating as civil services officer and using a red beacon on his personal vehicle.The accused was identified as Manoj Kumar Gupta, who was employed as Head Maintainer at DMRC. He was nabbed after the police got suspicious for there was only one person in the car. During enquiry, he did not give a satisfactory reply to the police and started arguing with the police instead.

“When police officials formally examined the vehicle, it was found that Bharat Sarkar (Government of India) was written on the front bonnet of the car and Government of India and Ministry of power and Energy” was written on the back side of the car,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (NE) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

The police officials’ suspicions were confirmed when police found one sticker with the logo of an advocate on the left side of the windscreen.“When the accused was asked about authorisation for flashing red beacon”, he got annoyed and in a threatening way, introduced himself as Sanjeev Kumar IAS, posted as Deputy Director in the Ministry of Power,” said the DCP.

On sustained interrogation, he confessed to his crime and disclosed that to get the undue benefit of his personal vehicle fitted with the red beacon and other markings.“The police immediately shared the information with Intelligence agencies, Special cell and a joint interrogation was conducted in this matter,” said the DCP.

