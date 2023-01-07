Kanjhawala horror: Delhi cops nab car owner, seventh accused surrenders

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the gruesome Kanjhawala accident case, Delhi Police have arrested two more people, including the owner of the Baleno car, who were absconding, officials said on Friday.“In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused identified as Ashutosh, who owns the car, has been arrested as he gave false information to the police,”said Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (law & order), Sagar Preet Hooda.The cops produced Ashutosh before a local court which sent him to police custody for three days.

The seventh accused, Ankush Khanna, who is the brother of one of the accused, turned himself in at the Sultanpuri Police Station in Delhi. Anjali Kumari (20) was hit by a car and then her body was dragged on the road underneath the same car for around 10-12km for around 90 minutes leading to her agonizing death.

Initially, the police arrested five people, Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27), saying they were all the occupants of the said car, but, on Friday, the police revealed that there were only 4 people inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

ALSO READ | Kanjhawala accident: Forensic experts re-examine both vehicles, recreate crime scene

According to the police, Deepak Khanna, who is a Gramin Sewa driver, was present at his home when the grisly accident took place.It was earlier reported that Deepak Khanna borrowed the car from Ashutosh and later left the vehicle at his residence in accidental condition.

However, after interrogation of the accused and rigorous analysis of the CCTV camera footage, the police found that the offending vehicle, a grey-Baleno car, was not driven by Deepak Khanna.

“Amit was driving the car and it was him who borrowed it from Ashutosh,” the official said, adding they changed their version as Amit did not have a driving licence. Ashutosh too tried to derail the investigation and gave false information to the police by saying that Deepak borrowed his car.“After the accident, Amit made several calls to his brother Ankush Khanna, who guided him to change the version of his statement,” the official said.

ALSO READ | Kanjhawala horror: AAP says BJP, police ‘planting evidence’ to malign victim’s image

Police say only 4 people were inside the car

Initially, the police arrested five people, Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27), saying they were all the occupants of the said car, but, on Friday, the police revealed that there were only 4 people inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

NEW DELHI: In the gruesome Kanjhawala accident case, Delhi Police have arrested two more people, including the owner of the Baleno car, who were absconding, officials said on Friday.“In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused identified as Ashutosh, who owns the car, has been arrested as he gave false information to the police,”said Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (law & order), Sagar Preet Hooda.The cops produced Ashutosh before a local court which sent him to police custody for three days. The seventh accused, Ankush Khanna, who is the brother of one of the accused, turned himself in at the Sultanpuri Police Station in Delhi. Anjali Kumari (20) was hit by a car and then her body was dragged on the road underneath the same car for around 10-12km for around 90 minutes leading to her agonizing death. Initially, the police arrested five people, Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27), saying they were all the occupants of the said car, but, on Friday, the police revealed that there were only 4 people inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. ALSO READ | Kanjhawala accident: Forensic experts re-examine both vehicles, recreate crime scene According to the police, Deepak Khanna, who is a Gramin Sewa driver, was present at his home when the grisly accident took place.It was earlier reported that Deepak Khanna borrowed the car from Ashutosh and later left the vehicle at his residence in accidental condition. However, after interrogation of the accused and rigorous analysis of the CCTV camera footage, the police found that the offending vehicle, a grey-Baleno car, was not driven by Deepak Khanna. “Amit was driving the car and it was him who borrowed it from Ashutosh,” the official said, adding they changed their version as Amit did not have a driving licence. Ashutosh too tried to derail the investigation and gave false information to the police by saying that Deepak borrowed his car.“After the accident, Amit made several calls to his brother Ankush Khanna, who guided him to change the version of his statement,” the official said. ALSO READ | Kanjhawala horror: AAP says BJP, police ‘planting evidence’ to malign victim’s image Police say only 4 people were inside the car Initially, the police arrested five people, Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27), saying they were all the occupants of the said car, but, on Friday, the police revealed that there were only 4 people inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.