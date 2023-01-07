Kanjhawala horror: Delhi govt sanctions Rs 10 lakh aid for victim’s family

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Anjali Kumari, who died after being dragged under a car last week.Anjali, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi. Her body was later dislodged and found lying on a road in Kanjhawala.

The government also reiterated its promise to ensure proper treatment for the ailing mother of the victim and appoint the best criminal lawyer to fight the case besides providing any other necessary help to the family.

“Anjali’s painful death shook the entire country. It cannot be compensated for but to help her family, the Delhi government sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh today. We are standing with her family and will help them in every possible way,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier the CM spoken to the victim’s mother and said that the government will provide financial aid and supported the family’s demand for justice and promised all possible help to the family in their fight, including arrangement for the best possible lawyer.Police arrested six people in connection with the accident, while the seventh surrendered before them on Friday.

