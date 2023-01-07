Home Cities Delhi

Kanjhawala horror: Delhi govt sanctions Rs 10 lakh aid for victim’s family

Police arrested six people in connection with the accident, while the seventh surrendered before them on Friday.

Published: 07th January 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Anjali Kumari, who died after being dragged under a car last week.Anjali, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi. Her body was later dislodged and found lying on a road in Kanjhawala.

The government also reiterated its promise to ensure proper treatment for the ailing mother of the victim and appoint the best criminal lawyer to fight the case besides providing any other necessary help to the family.

“Anjali’s painful death shook the entire country. It cannot be compensated for but to help her family, the Delhi government sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh today. We are standing with her family and will help them in every possible way,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier the CM spoken to the victim’s mother and said that the government will provide financial aid and supported the family’s demand for justice and promised all possible help to the family in their fight, including arrangement for the best possible lawyer.Police arrested six people in connection with the accident, while the seventh surrendered before them on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanjhawala Delhi Anjali Kumari
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp