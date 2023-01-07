L-G, Chief Secretary running parallel govt in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the chaos in the MCD between the AAP and BJP during the mayoral election on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal again addressed a letter to L-G V K Saxena accusing him of meddling with the democratic system of the capital.The CM alleged that the L-G and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar are together running a parallel government and issuing orders and publishing notifications by bypassing the elected government.

“The L-G, one morning, dictated ten names (all BJP leaders) and directed the Chief Secretary to issue notification. The Chief Secretary complied and the elected government came to know from the newspapers. Since this is a transferred subject, as per Constitution, it is the elected government which is powered to nominate these members,” Kejriwal said.

The elected government is supposed to nominate MCD aldermen, while it is shocking and saddening how Saxena dictated his pickings without consulting the government, the CM said. “The tradition of appointing a senior councillor as presiding officer was thrown to the winds; the elected government’s power of appointing as the presiding officer was infringed by L-G,” the CM said.

Other ruling party leaders also accused the BJP of making the nominated 10 aldermen cast their vote in the mayoral election despite the MCD Section-3A (1) states that have no right to vote. The CM said that the L-G is directly issuing orders on practically every subject irrespective of whether it is reserved or transferred.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, said that nominated councillors are prohibited from voting in the mayoral poll, BJP wants to take over MCD using foul play. “Never in the history of the MCD has a nominated councillor voted in the House but the saffron party is forcing itself upon the civic body in subversion of law,” he said.

NEW DELHI: Amid the chaos in the MCD between the AAP and BJP during the mayoral election on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal again addressed a letter to L-G V K Saxena accusing him of meddling with the democratic system of the capital.The CM alleged that the L-G and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar are together running a parallel government and issuing orders and publishing notifications by bypassing the elected government. “The L-G, one morning, dictated ten names (all BJP leaders) and directed the Chief Secretary to issue notification. The Chief Secretary complied and the elected government came to know from the newspapers. Since this is a transferred subject, as per Constitution, it is the elected government which is powered to nominate these members,” Kejriwal said. The elected government is supposed to nominate MCD aldermen, while it is shocking and saddening how Saxena dictated his pickings without consulting the government, the CM said. “The tradition of appointing a senior councillor as presiding officer was thrown to the winds; the elected government’s power of appointing as the presiding officer was infringed by L-G,” the CM said. Other ruling party leaders also accused the BJP of making the nominated 10 aldermen cast their vote in the mayoral election despite the MCD Section-3A (1) states that have no right to vote. The CM said that the L-G is directly issuing orders on practically every subject irrespective of whether it is reserved or transferred. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, said that nominated councillors are prohibited from voting in the mayoral poll, BJP wants to take over MCD using foul play. “Never in the history of the MCD has a nominated councillor voted in the House but the saffron party is forcing itself upon the civic body in subversion of law,” he said.