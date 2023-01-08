Extramarital affair: Paramour kills woman's husband, sets body on fire in Delhi's Wazirabad

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was arrested for killing a man and later burning his body over an illicit affair with the deceased’s wife, an official said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Munishddin, a resident of Wazirabad, Delhi, stabbed Rashid in his abdomen, slit his throat, and later burnt his body to hide the crime.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said information was received at Wazirabad Police Station regarding a charred body of a person lying in front of Ram Ghat in Wazirabad.

“It was a charred body of a man which was 90% burnt. At a distance from the place where the dead body was found, a pool of blood was also found in the bushes. A paper cutter and a matchbox were also recovered from the spot,” he said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC. The police identified the body to be of Rashid, who was a resident of Wazirabad.

“Based on the analysis of CCTV footage, technical and manual surveillance, all the investigation zeroed in on accused Munishddin,” the official said.

Police arrested a man for killing a man and later burning his body over an illicit affair

Acting on a tip-off that the accused would come near Nala, Bawana Road, Sector 16 in Rohini, the police laid a trap and the accused was apprehended.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that he and the deceased were residing in the vicinity and were working together as plumber and electrician respectively and became close friends.

“During this time, accused Munishddin and the deceased’s wife developed an illicit relationship. Munishddin used to often visit Rashid’s house to meet her and they both hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Rashid as relations between him and his wife turned sour as he used to drink and beat her,” the official said.

On the day of the incident, Munishddin took Rashid to Ram Ghat, Wazirabad where both consumed alcohol and the accused stabbed Rashid in an inebriated condition. Thereafter, he slit his throat and burnt the dead body with the help of inflammable bushes

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was arrested for killing a man and later burning his body over an illicit affair with the deceased’s wife, an official said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Munishddin, a resident of Wazirabad, Delhi, stabbed Rashid in his abdomen, slit his throat, and later burnt his body to hide the crime. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said information was received at Wazirabad Police Station regarding a charred body of a person lying in front of Ram Ghat in Wazirabad. “It was a charred body of a man which was 90% burnt. At a distance from the place where the dead body was found, a pool of blood was also found in the bushes. A paper cutter and a matchbox were also recovered from the spot,” he said. Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC. The police identified the body to be of Rashid, who was a resident of Wazirabad. “Based on the analysis of CCTV footage, technical and manual surveillance, all the investigation zeroed in on accused Munishddin,” the official said. Police arrested a man for killing a man and later burning his body over an illicit affair Acting on a tip-off that the accused would come near Nala, Bawana Road, Sector 16 in Rohini, the police laid a trap and the accused was apprehended. During the interrogation, it was revealed that he and the deceased were residing in the vicinity and were working together as plumber and electrician respectively and became close friends. “During this time, accused Munishddin and the deceased’s wife developed an illicit relationship. Munishddin used to often visit Rashid’s house to meet her and they both hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Rashid as relations between him and his wife turned sour as he used to drink and beat her,” the official said. On the day of the incident, Munishddin took Rashid to Ram Ghat, Wazirabad where both consumed alcohol and the accused stabbed Rashid in an inebriated condition. Thereafter, he slit his throat and burnt the dead body with the help of inflammable bushes