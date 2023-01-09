Home Cities Delhi

AAP accuses Saxena of illegally appointing BJP leaders as aldermen

BJP and the L-G cheated in appointment of the pro-tem Presiding Officer because they want to illegally hold the election of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee together through him.

Published: 09th January 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:20 AM

AAP senior leader Saurabh Bhardwaj during a press conference on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP on Sunday alleged that L-G VK Saxena has illegally appointed the BJP workers as aldermen instead of those with experience in municipal administration at the MCD.“Article 243R of the constitution says that aldermen should be experts who have special knowledge of municipal administration. L-G, the Central Government’s nominee in Delhi, made a plan to bypass the elected government so he could make BJP leaders members and Chairman of Standing Committee,” said AAP senior leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.

“Saxena hatched a plan with BJP’s district leaders to give BJP control of zone committees through its chairmen. The L-G who claims Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to be the custodian of morality couldn’t find anyone but BJP leaders to nominate to MCD. Neema Bhagat should have been the presiding officer instead of Satya Sharma as per L-G’s selection criteria,” Bhardwaj said.

“BJP and the L-G cheated in appointment of the pro-tem Presiding Officer because they want to illegally hold the election of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee together through him. Their plan was to first cheat their way through MCD election and then make AAP fight in the court for five years,” he said.
He added, “Congress only pretends that it wants to stop BJP, whereas it is trying to give direct benefit to BJP by walking out of the Mayor election.”

“The process of the selection of aldermen sounds like it is a big job, but  here the L-G has basically been sitting with the district unit heads of the BJP and according to the different zones selecting these candidates,” he added. 

