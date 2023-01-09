Delhi civic body to re-initiate process for mayor polls

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will again start the procedure to recall the first meeting of the House to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the unified civic body on Monday.Officials said that the Municipal Secretary will send the file to reconvene the first meeting to the MCD Commissioner with a full report of the incident which stalled the election last week, which later will be forwarded to the Delhi Government and Lieutenant Governor for approval.

“The file will be enclosed with all the sequence and details of the event that took place on Friday including the request to set a new date for the first meeting. After receiving the clearance from the commissioner, the file will be sent to the urban development department of the Delhi Government. The department will forward the request to the L-G to decide the date,” the senior official said.

“Further process will follow once the date of the first meeting is announced,” the official further added.

“The next process is to inform and invite the elected councillors for the rescheduled meeting,” he added.

The meeting to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the unified MCD was adjourned after the party in power and opposition engaged in a dirty scuffle.

The meeting began with BJP councillor Satya Sharma being administered the oath as presiding officer for the elections to the posts of MCD mayor and deputy mayor. Members from AAP and BJP came to blows with each other on the issue of oath taking by aldermen first. The violence erupted and the MCD officers had to be rescued by the marshals.

Many also rushed to the well of the House, shouting slogans.

Meanwhile, the presiding officer, Satya Sharma has demanded special security for the next meeting. Sharma will administer oaths to all the councillors and will oversee the Mayoral elections.

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will again start the procedure to recall the first meeting of the House to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the unified civic body on Monday.Officials said that the Municipal Secretary will send the file to reconvene the first meeting to the MCD Commissioner with a full report of the incident which stalled the election last week, which later will be forwarded to the Delhi Government and Lieutenant Governor for approval. “The file will be enclosed with all the sequence and details of the event that took place on Friday including the request to set a new date for the first meeting. After receiving the clearance from the commissioner, the file will be sent to the urban development department of the Delhi Government. The department will forward the request to the L-G to decide the date,” the senior official said. “Further process will follow once the date of the first meeting is announced,” the official further added. “The next process is to inform and invite the elected councillors for the rescheduled meeting,” he added. The meeting to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the unified MCD was adjourned after the party in power and opposition engaged in a dirty scuffle. The meeting began with BJP councillor Satya Sharma being administered the oath as presiding officer for the elections to the posts of MCD mayor and deputy mayor. Members from AAP and BJP came to blows with each other on the issue of oath taking by aldermen first. The violence erupted and the MCD officers had to be rescued by the marshals. Many also rushed to the well of the House, shouting slogans. Meanwhile, the presiding officer, Satya Sharma has demanded special security for the next meeting. Sharma will administer oaths to all the councillors and will oversee the Mayoral elections.