Home Cities Delhi

Delhi civic body to re-initiate process for mayor polls

Secy’s report to CM, L-G will mention ugly incidents of last week

Published: 09th January 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD office.(File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will again start the procedure to recall the first meeting of the House to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the unified civic body on Monday.Officials said that the Municipal Secretary will send the file to reconvene the first meeting to the MCD Commissioner with a full report of the incident which stalled the election last week, which later will be forwarded to the Delhi Government and Lieutenant Governor for approval.

“The file will be enclosed with all the sequence and details of the event that took place on Friday including the request to set a new date for the first meeting. After receiving the clearance from the commissioner, the file will be sent to the urban development department of the Delhi Government. The department will forward the request to the L-G to decide the date,” the senior official said.

“Further process will follow once the date of the first meeting is announced,” the official further added.
“The next process is to inform and invite the elected councillors for the rescheduled meeting,” he added.
The meeting to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the unified MCD was adjourned after the party in power and opposition engaged in a dirty scuffle.

The meeting began with BJP councillor Satya Sharma being administered the oath as presiding officer for the elections to the posts of MCD mayor and deputy mayor. Members from AAP and BJP came to blows with each other on the issue of oath taking by aldermen first. The violence erupted and the MCD officers had to be rescued by the marshals.

Many also rushed to the well of the House, shouting slogans.
Meanwhile, the presiding officer, Satya Sharma has demanded special security for the next meeting. Sharma will administer oaths to all the councillors and will oversee the Mayoral elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mayor polls Delhi MCD
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp