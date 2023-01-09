Delhi prisoners to get hot water for bathing

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Inmates of 16 central jails of Delhi will get some respite from the biting cold as they will be given hot water for their bathing and sanitary needs, official sources on Monday said.

Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini are three of the 16 jails in Delhi where inmates will be given these amenities.

According to sources, all prisoners above the age of 65 years will get a mattress in addition to a wooden cot and a mat that is provided to all prisoners.

The decision was taken by Delhi LG VK Saxena during the recent fortnightly review meeting for prisons considering the "basic human requirements of the inmates," sources said.

"Upon learning that the inmates, many of whom are under trial prisoners, do not get such basic facilities as hot water even in this biting cold and that influential inmates manage to get hot water in the jail at Rs 5,000 per bucket, Saxena issued instructions to DG (Prison) and the Pr.

Secretary (Home) to immediately make hot water available to all inmates," said an official source.

The LG was moved to take the decision after learning that some people, especially the elderly, had been complaining about not having a mattress in the severe cold and how that has aggravated their orthopaedic troubles, the sources added.

