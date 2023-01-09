Home Cities Delhi

Delhi prisoners to get hot water for bathing

Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini are three of the 16 jails in Delhi where inmates will be given these amenities.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Prison, Jail

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Inmates of 16 central jails of Delhi will get some respite from the biting cold as they will be given hot water for their bathing and sanitary needs, official sources on Monday said.

Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini are three of the 16 jails in Delhi where inmates will be given these amenities.

According to sources, all prisoners above the age of 65 years will get a mattress in addition to a wooden cot and a mat that is provided to all prisoners.

The decision was taken by Delhi LG VK Saxena during the recent fortnightly review meeting for prisons considering the "basic human requirements of the inmates," sources said.

"Upon learning that the inmates, many of whom are under trial prisoners, do not get such basic facilities as hot water even in this biting cold and that influential inmates manage to get hot water in the jail at Rs 5,000 per bucket, Saxena issued instructions to DG (Prison) and the Pr.

Secretary (Home) to immediately make hot water available to all inmates," said an official source.

The LG was moved to take the decision after learning that some people, especially the elderly, had been complaining about not having a mattress in the severe cold and how that has aggravated their orthopaedic troubles, the sources added.

ALSO READ | Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi prisons cold wave
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp