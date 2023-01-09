Home Cities Delhi

Make it or break it 

We ask stand-up comedians based in Delhi-NCR to introspect and give us their take on this yearly ritual.

Published: 09th January 2023 07:39 AM

Stand-up comedian Neeti Palta

By Express News Service

Have you hit the gym regularly this week? Or have you practised mindfulness like you vowed you would? Right before the clock struck twelve and we stepped into the new year, there were millions of resolutions made across the globe. Now that we’re well into 2023, our commitment to these resolutions may not be as strong as they were initially. We ask stand-up comedians based in Delhi-NCR to introspect and give us their take on this yearly ritual.

Rupali Tyagi
With the consistent history of my non-compliance with new year resolutions, I don’t want to feel more miserable anymore. So now, I make the simplest yet most impactful resolutions such as ‘Drink water frequently’, which is almost like saying ‘Exist’. How am I still failing?  

I have decided to keep subjective goals now. Like—‘This year I would be happier’. By the end of the year, there is no way to measure it. So, eventually I do feel happier.

Neeti Palta
So, how many resolutions have you broken so far?

I am writing this while lying in bed and munching on chikki because my desk is too cluttered. That’s three strikes right there for me!

Isn’t it interesting though that we would wait for a date to start the process of working on ourselves? ‘I would be less of a b**..., but what to do, it isn’t January 1 yet.’. Besides, in this day and age of 
self-help quotes and pop psychologists everywhere, aren’t resolutions contrary? After all, if I improve myself, how will I still ‘be me’?

Manish K Tyagi
When it comes to New Year Resolutions, a lot of folks start off with ‘No more drinks in the coming year’. Reason? Waking up with a bad hangover after the New Year party.

Suddenly, there is an invitation to a destination wedding: Four days of fun, frolic, food, and booze. And voila! The new year resolution flies out of the window.

My new year resolution starts and ends with Diwali. Every year, I tell myself not to touch Soan Papdi. But then, so many folks circulate it, and I am like ‘Aane do (Let it come)… The more the merrier'. Once the festive season is over, my resolution to not having any more Soan Papdi works, till next Diwali comes around.

Jeeveshu Ahluwalia
While new year resolutions are a great deal to a lot of people, it is a perpetual and a personal experience of my life. ‘How much weight would I have lost had I continued to go to the gym all year round, like I had planned’—January 1 is about regretting and repentance. January 2 is not January 1, so what is the point—‘Let’s go eat, gym agle saal se pakka (we will surely go to the fun starting next year’… And the cycle continues.

