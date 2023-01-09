Home Cities Delhi

Myriad shades of love: Delhi queer pride

Since its inception in 2008, Delhi Queer Pride—an autonomous collective created by queer and trans individuals—has been instrumental in providing a safe space for members of the community.

Published: 09th January 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The dreary winter afternoon was offset by a riot of colours as members and supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community congregated on the city streets to march from Barakhamba Road to Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

This year, their annual march, which returned in full glory after a three-year hiatus post the pandemic, witnessed thousands of participants who celebrated their identities in their own way. 

The Morning Standard lensman Shekhar Yadav captured highlights of this heartwarming day.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community who attended the Delhi Queer Pride Parade that took place after a pandemic hiatus in the Capital on Sunday 

