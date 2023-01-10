Home Cities Delhi

AAP protests outside Delhi BJP office over aldermen appointment

The protest was led by Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand, AA P Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj and party leader Adil Ahmad Khan.

AAP activists raise slogans during a protest against BJP | Shekhar yadav

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP on Monday staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters over the aldermen nominated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House being administered oath before the elected representatives and accused the saffron party of flouting rules. 

The protest was led by Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand, AA P Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj and party leader Adil Ahmad Khan. During the protest, the councillors, MLAs and volunteers of the party raised slogans against the LG and the BJP.  

AAP leader Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP has been trying to take over the MCD through illegal means despite losing the elections. The majority is clearly with AAP and the people have also categorically stated that the Mayor should be from AAP. 

 “We will not let the BJP and the L-G use illegal tactics and act like goons and try and take over the MCD. We are not the Congress party to get scared of the BJP and surrender. Each of our party workers can give up their lives to fight against the BJP which is making a mockery of our Constitution,” Bharadwaj added.

Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said, “This is the unconstitutional face of the BJP. First of all we want this to be highlighted to the residents of Delhi and the people in the rest of the country. We also want to point out that if the AAP wanted, it could have also forcefully elected the Mayor from our party on the day the ruckus in the MCD was created by the BJP.”

“The AAP does not believe in forming a government through murder of democracy unlike the BJP. They are known for forming the government across different states in the country by murdering the democratic process. We want the rest of the country to take notice of what the saffron party is trying to do in the national capital through the office of the L-G.” Anand added.

