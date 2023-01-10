Delhi BJP goes on the offensive, picks CM’s residence to protest

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Monday staged a fierce protest at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence over the “ruckus created by AAP councilors” during a meeting in the municipal corporation House last week.

The protest was led by the Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva and the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri. Scores of party workers gathered and raised slogans against the CM, following which some were also detained by the police.

Many senior dignitaries of the BJP including MP Pravesh Sahib Singh, State General Secretary Harsh Malhotra and Dinesh Pratap Singh were detained. The police also used water cannons on those who were moving towards the CM’s residence after breaking the barricades.

“The incident that took place in the House on January 6 is very shameful wherein political decorum was violated. It is unfortunate for the people of the national capital that they have a ‘Tulu Pump’ CM who has been exploiting them for the last eight years,” said Sachdeva, while addressing the gathering.

Delhi BJP working president also demanded an apology from the CM and warned that their struggle will continue,” Bidhuri said, adding that AAP MLAs have insulted the constitution at the behest of Kejriwal.

