Directorate of Education directs Delhi govt to suspend remedial classes citing cold wave

The DoE took this decision as the minimum temperature dipped to 1.9 degrees Celsius in several areas and a thick layer of fog draped the city making visibility poor.

Published: 10th January 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Keeping in view the extreme cold waves in Delhi, the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Sunday directed all the heads of government schools to suspend the remedial classes for students of Classes 9-12.

“Keeping in view the prevailing conditions of extreme cold wave in Delhi, all the Heads of Govt. Schools of the Directorate of Education are directed to suspend these remedial classes with immediate effect” said DOE in its notice.

However, the work of conducting of practical examination or internal assessment for classes X and XII for session 2022-23 will continue as per the schedule provided by CBSE, read the notice.  The DoE also directed the head of all schools to disseminate this information to the teachers, parents and students. 

