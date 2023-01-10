Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University to celebrate World Hindi Day today

He further added that in the last couple of years, they also added more Hindi books to Central Library.  To promote Hindi at colleges, they also made notable changes in the college campuses.

Published: 10th January 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

Representational image of Delhi University. ( File Photo)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To mark the importance of Hindi as a language in our day-to-day communication, the University of Delhi will celebrate Vishwa Hindi Diwas (World Hindi Day) today. Meanwhile, it is essential to know how the varsity at the administration level is gradually adopting Hindi.

The DU has taken major steps to promote the Hindi in its official work. Following the recommendation of the parliamentary committee on Official language, the University directed all its colleges and departments to issue notifications in Hindi. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and the Registrar of the University are also signing all documents in Hindi.

“Recently, we organised the Sham-e-Mausiqi program, in which Uzbekistani artists sang Hindi songs and similar to this we also organised a play “Chanakya” in Hindi,” said Anoop Lather, Chairperson, Cultural Council and Public Relations Officer. He further added that in the last couple of years, they also added more Hindi books to Central Library.  To promote Hindi at colleges, they also made notable changes in the college campuses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Hindi Day Delhi University Vishwa Hindi Diwas
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp