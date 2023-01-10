Delhi University to celebrate World Hindi Day today

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To mark the importance of Hindi as a language in our day-to-day communication, the University of Delhi will celebrate Vishwa Hindi Diwas (World Hindi Day) today. Meanwhile, it is essential to know how the varsity at the administration level is gradually adopting Hindi.

The DU has taken major steps to promote the Hindi in its official work. Following the recommendation of the parliamentary committee on Official language, the University directed all its colleges and departments to issue notifications in Hindi. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and the Registrar of the University are also signing all documents in Hindi.

“Recently, we organised the Sham-e-Mausiqi program, in which Uzbekistani artists sang Hindi songs and similar to this we also organised a play “Chanakya” in Hindi,” said Anoop Lather, Chairperson, Cultural Council and Public Relations Officer. He further added that in the last couple of years, they also added more Hindi books to Central Library. To promote Hindi at colleges, they also made notable changes in the college campuses.

