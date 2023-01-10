Home Cities Delhi

Kanjhawala horror: Six accused sent to 14-day judicial custody in Delhi 

In another major revelation, the accused were aware that a woman was trapped underneath the wheels of their car.

Published: 10th January 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kanjhawala accident

CCTV visuals of the car at the time of the incident. (Photo | Screengrab)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A local court on Monday sent all the six accused persons in connection with the Kanjhawala case to 14 days of judicial custody. Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal granted judicial custody of the accused persons — Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, Ashutosh, and Mithun, following the cops’ submission that they are no longer required in custody.

The court also asked the Delhi Police to respond to the bail application moved by Ashutosh by Tuesday.
In another major revelation, the accused were aware that a woman was trapped underneath the wheels of their car. However, they did not try to rescue her because they were afraid that someone might see them, cops said.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed when she was hit by the car which dragged her for 12km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The accused realised minutes after the accident that a woman was trapped under their car. However, they did not try to rescue her as they were afraid that if they step out of the car, someone might see them, the sources said.

All claims and statements of the accused are being verified and every angle is being investigated to get a clear picture of the exact sequence of events, the sources said. Initially, police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the accident. Later, two more persons Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanjhawala case Delhi Police Delhi Police
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp