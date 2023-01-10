Kanjhawala horror: Six accused sent to 14-day judicial custody in Delhi 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A local court on Monday sent all the six accused persons in connection with the Kanjhawala case to 14 days of judicial custody. Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal granted judicial custody of the accused persons — Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, Ashutosh, and Mithun, following the cops’ submission that they are no longer required in custody.

The court also asked the Delhi Police to respond to the bail application moved by Ashutosh by Tuesday.

In another major revelation, the accused were aware that a woman was trapped underneath the wheels of their car. However, they did not try to rescue her because they were afraid that someone might see them, cops said.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed when she was hit by the car which dragged her for 12km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The accused realised minutes after the accident that a woman was trapped under their car. However, they did not try to rescue her as they were afraid that if they step out of the car, someone might see them, the sources said.

All claims and statements of the accused are being verified and every angle is being investigated to get a clear picture of the exact sequence of events, the sources said. Initially, police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the accident. Later, two more persons Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.

