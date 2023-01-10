Home Cities Delhi

Kanjhawala horror: Theft at hit-drag victim’s house in Delhi, FIR lodged

Family suspects role of decesed Anjali’s friend in crime; LED TV, some clothes and utensils stolen

Published: 10th January 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Burglary was reported at Aman Vihar Police Station on Monday.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The victim in the Kanjhawala accident, Anjali Kumari’s house was burgled by some unidentified people in the national capital, an official said on Monday. According to the official, the burglary was reported at Aman Vihar Police Station around 8.30 am on Monday after which the police immediately reached the house situated in Karan Vihar.

“They found the lock of the door was broken,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu. Notably, Anjali Kumari (20) was killed in a gut-wrenching road accident where she was allegedly hit by a car and then her body was dragged underneath the same car for around 10-12km during which most of the flesh on the back side of her body was peeled off.

The official said soon after the burglary was reported, a crime team of the Delhi Police was called on the spot and they minutely examined the crime scene. “All the exhibits were lifted from the spot,” he said.
According to the police, the thieves stole an LED TV, some clothes and utensils.

Subsequently, the police registered an FIR under sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment.) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the IPC and have initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, Anjali’s relatives suspected Nidhi’s involvement in the theft. Nidhi is the prime witness of the horrific Kanjhawala accident case. The deceased woman’s family were angry after she accused Anjali of being drunk at the time of the accident. 

Family upset over nidhi’s claim of anjali being drunk
Family upset over nidhi's claim of anjali being drunk
 

