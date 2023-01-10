Kejriwal govt pouring crores to hide Delhi excise policy scam: BJP  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday alleged that public money is being wasted on lawyers’ fees by Aam Aadmi Party to save some criminals to hide the Liquor Policy case. “Arvind Kejriwal government paid Rs 18 crore 97 lakhs to one lawyer and Rs 5 crore to another lawyer to fight the case in the last eight months alone,” BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said while addressing a Press Conference in the city. Verma asked whether there is an educated leader within the Aam Aadmi Party who can fight the cases of their leaders. “There was a time when Kejriwal used to praise Somnath Bharti’s advocacy, but today, under what compulsion is Kejriwal that he is giving out Rs 25-25 crores to the country’s top lawyers,” he said. He said that Kejriwal always says that BJP and Congress are the same but today when it comes to fighting the case of excise policy, he has chosen lawyers like Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rahul Mehra, who are Congress leaders and co-founders of Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP leader said that the Kejriwal government first made such a policy under which several crores of rupees scam was done and then crores of rupees are being poured on lawyers like water to hide that scam and not to send their leaders to jail. He said that ever since Kejriwal came to the Delhi government, the advertisement budget has increased by 4,200 per cent. Hospitals and schools have not yet been built in Delhi, but Kejriwal is installing a swimming pool in his house worth Rs 21 crore. “When a government does not spend its revenue at all, then it can be said in “very simple language that its budget is in surplus,” he said. State spokesperson Harish Khurana and co-head of the state media relations department Vikram Mittal were also present at the press conference held in Delhi