Maintain decorum on social media, Delhi HC tells ex-BharatPe co-founder

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked payment app BharatPe and its estranged co-founder Ashneer Grover to maintain decorum on social media after his termination from the fintech company.

Hearing the company’s lawsuit seeking orders to restrain Grover and his kin from making defamatory statements against it, Justice Navin Chawla said: “Social media has actually brought us down to this level. What are we doing here? Basically, they should be courteous to each other... You have fallen out, fight your litigation,” the court remarked. “Please advise him (Grover). If there is anything, you also tell Mr (Rajiv) Nayar (appearing for BharatPe) that his client has done this. He will also advise him,” the court told Grover’s lawyer.

BharatPe alleged that in spite of the pendency of the case, Grover continued to make objectionable statements, the latter’s lawyer said there is “slander and accusation and defamation from both sides” and claimed the other side even leaked information to the media.

Grover’s counsel said he has filed an application to refer the matter for arbitration and claimed the lawsuit for alleged defamation could not have been filed by the company to espouse the cause of its officials when he has always praised the company.

Senior lawyer for the plaintiff said the matter will be “tested in court” and Grover should exercise restraint.

The court granted time to Grover and other defendants to file their response in the matter and asked the plaintiff to consider creating a “confidentiality club” to allow them access to certain material.

“Have a confidentiality club and show it to him. He will have a look,” the court said. Last year, the court issued summons to Ashneer Grover, his wife, and other defendants in the suit filed by the fintech firm which has accused the couple of misappropriating funds. Grover had resigned from the company in March and his wife was removed from her post.

The plaintiff earlier claimed before the court that Grover, his wife and other relatives were carrying out a ‘vicious and vitriolic’ campaign against the company which has a large number of foreign investors’. Besides Grover and his wife, the company has arrayed as defendants -- Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain and Shwetank Jain, who all are relatives of the couple and were appointed to different posts in the company.

In the suit, besides seeking to restrain the defendants from making defamatory statements, the company has also sought direction for payment of over `88.67 crore along with interest towards the recovery of alleged misappropriated funds and damages caused to the reputation of the firm.

