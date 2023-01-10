Home Cities Delhi

Maintain decorum on social media, Delhi HC tells ex-BharatPe co-founder

BharatPe alleged that in spite of the pendency of the case, Grover continued to make objectionable statements.

Published: 10th January 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover (Photo| YouTube Screengrab)

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover (Photo| YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday asked payment app BharatPe and its estranged co-founder Ashneer Grover to maintain decorum on social media after his termination from the fintech company.

Hearing the company’s lawsuit seeking orders to restrain Grover and his kin from making defamatory statements against it, Justice Navin Chawla said: “Social media has actually brought us down to this level. What are we doing here? Basically, they should be courteous to each other... You have fallen out, fight your litigation,” the court remarked. “Please advise him (Grover). If there is anything, you also tell Mr (Rajiv) Nayar (appearing for BharatPe) that his client has done this. He will also advise him,” the court told Grover’s lawyer.

BharatPe alleged that in spite of the pendency of the case, Grover continued to make objectionable statements, the latter’s lawyer said there is “slander and accusation and defamation from both sides” and claimed the other side even leaked information to the media.

Grover’s counsel said he has filed an application to refer the matter for arbitration and claimed the lawsuit for alleged defamation could not have been filed by the company to espouse the cause of its officials when he has always praised the company.

Senior lawyer for the plaintiff said the matter will be “tested in court” and Grover should exercise restraint.
The court granted time to Grover and other defendants to file their response in the matter and asked the plaintiff to consider creating a “confidentiality club” to allow them access to certain material.

“Have a confidentiality club and show it to him. He will have a look,” the court said. Last year, the court issued summons to Ashneer Grover, his wife, and other defendants in the suit filed by the fintech firm which has accused the couple of misappropriating funds. Grover had resigned from the company in March and his wife was removed from her post.

The plaintiff earlier claimed before the court that Grover, his wife and other relatives were carrying out a ‘vicious and vitriolic’ campaign against the company which has a large number of foreign investors’.  Besides Grover and his wife, the company has arrayed as defendants -- Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain and Shwetank Jain, who all are relatives of the couple and were appointed to different posts in the company.

In the suit, besides seeking to restrain the defendants from making defamatory statements, the company has also sought direction for payment of over `88.67 crore along with interest towards the recovery of alleged misappropriated funds and damages caused to the reputation of the firm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BharatPe Delhi HC Ashneer Grover
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp