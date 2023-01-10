Home Cities Delhi

Over 3,000 trees planted around Central Vista

The new Parliament has been built as the four-storey building on 64,500 squares with a seating capacity of 1,224 at the cost of Rs 970 crore.

Published: 10th January 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

The tree plantation is a part of an environement-friendly plan to boost air quality

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has planted a total of 3,396 trees to ensure the availability of a sufficient amount of fresh air around the new Parliament buildings, including that of the central secretariat’s and Vice-President’s houses to keep them all covered with lush greenery.

This has been done as part of an ambitious environment-friendly plan before the inauguration of new Parliament buildings of Common Central secretaries and the new residence of the Vice-President. The new Parliament has been built as a four-storey building on 64,500 squares with a seating capacity of 1,224 at the cost of Rs 970 crore.

According to an official source, 403 new trees with a majority of them oxygen-producing have been planted while 92 other trees are retained in and around the now-revamped Parliament building. “The highest number of 1,794 new trees have been planted in and around the new buildings of common central secretariat while 447 old trees were retained to enhance the green cover and boost the air quality,” said a source working with the project.

In the same way, the government has transplanted 396 new trees and retained 304 in and around the new under-construction residence of Vice-President as part of the compensatory plantation. Sources also said that small plants which produce oxygen are being planted inside the buildings.

“Aloe vera, peace-lily and areca palm plants are prominent among other plants being planted inside the buildings. All these indoor plants remove Co2 from indoor air and convert it into oxygen,” said a source. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Vista
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp