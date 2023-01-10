Over 3,000 trees planted around Central Vista

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has planted a total of 3,396 trees to ensure the availability of a sufficient amount of fresh air around the new Parliament buildings, including that of the central secretariat’s and Vice-President’s houses to keep them all covered with lush greenery.

This has been done as part of an ambitious environment-friendly plan before the inauguration of new Parliament buildings of Common Central secretaries and the new residence of the Vice-President. The new Parliament has been built as a four-storey building on 64,500 squares with a seating capacity of 1,224 at the cost of Rs 970 crore.

According to an official source, 403 new trees with a majority of them oxygen-producing have been planted while 92 other trees are retained in and around the now-revamped Parliament building. “The highest number of 1,794 new trees have been planted in and around the new buildings of common central secretariat while 447 old trees were retained to enhance the green cover and boost the air quality,” said a source working with the project.

In the same way, the government has transplanted 396 new trees and retained 304 in and around the new under-construction residence of Vice-President as part of the compensatory plantation. Sources also said that small plants which produce oxygen are being planted inside the buildings.

“Aloe vera, peace-lily and areca palm plants are prominent among other plants being planted inside the buildings. All these indoor plants remove Co2 from indoor air and convert it into oxygen,” said a source.

