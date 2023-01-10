Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner: Latest gadgets that you can't say no to

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Small but Powerful
U&I Pretty series of TWS come in attractive colour options and deliver up to 30hrs of battery life. The unique design also resembles a compact case. 
uandiworld.com

Smarten up your wrist
The ‘Drip’ from Zebronics is a good-looking smartwatch available in multiple colours. It ticks all the boxes by measuring heart rate, SpO2, BP, and activity relatively accurately, and provides notifications and calls via BT. I do like the dial size, build, as well as the silicone strap. For the attractive price, this is a decent value smartwatch. amazon.in

High-fidelity Audio
Blaupunkt’s SBW 250 is a BT Soundbar with wireless tech. Delivering up to 200 watts of power, it promises to pack a punch. A large 8-inch woofer as well as acoustically-engineered sonics ensure great performance whether its movies, music, or podcasts. Other Connection options include HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, and Line-in. 
blaupunkt.com

