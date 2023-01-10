War of letters continues between Delhi L-G, CM

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena have found a new mode of confrontation–letters. Kejriwal and Saxena stepped up their war of words on Monday through official letters they sent to each other, where both suggested a common ground to settle the long-standing disputes of who holds the wheel of power.

While the L-G invited Kejriwal for a closed-door meeting, the latter urged for an open forum discussion on the matter. In a letter written to the Delhi CM, Saxena suggested a meeting for “broader clarity” on issues of governance. “While the same are amply clear for any practitioner of Statecraft, lawyer, scholar as indeed a common citizen concerned with it, for the sake of ample clarity, I would like to invite you for a meeting where we could discuss issues threadbare,” a portion of the letter read.

Meanwhile, the L-G took a dig at the Kejriwal where he appreciated the Delhi CM for “taking governance seriously.” The L-G also pointed out the meetings used to happen between him and Kejriwal every Friday where they both discussed the city issues, which has been discontinued as the Delhi CM got caught up in campaigns for assembly elections in Gujarat, other states and the recently held municipal polls.

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM took no time in responding to the L-G letter with a demand to have a “public discussion” on the controversial matters, which he had written about in his previous letters to the L-G.

However, Kejriwal started off by replying to the dig taken by the L-G.

“In the beginning of your letter, you have sarcastically mentioned ‘…you have started taking governance in the city seriously…’ after my election campaigns. AAP is a national party and as its national convenor, I have to attend election campaigns... Hon’ble PM, Hon’ble Home Minister and many BJP Chief Ministers were also campaigning for their party at that time in Gujarat and Delhi,” he wrote back.

