2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain

The Delhi Police had registered three FIRs in connection with the northeast Delhi riots against Hussain and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Published: 11th January 2023 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 07:12 PM

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain

Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here on Wednesday paved the way for the commencement of trial by framing charges against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain.

On November 3, the court had passed an order on framing of charges against Hussain in a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

"Accordingly, a charge for the offence under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, punishable under section 4 of the PMLA, is framed against accused Tahir Hussain, read over and explained to him to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial," Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said.

Section 3 of the PMLA defines the offence of money laundering.

The court has posted the matter for further proceedings on February 10.

It had earlier said there was "prima facie sufficient material on record, creating grave suspicion against Hussain" for framing charges. The court had said Hussain fraudulently withdrew money from the accounts of certain companies owned or controlled by him through bogus and malafide transactions.

Bogus entry operators used fake bills and made him the beneficiary, with the intent of using the money for putting it to use towards the riots, the court had said.

The Delhi Police had registered three FIRs in connection with the northeast Delhi riots against Hussain and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Based on the said offences, inquiries were initiated under the PMLA and the ED had registered an enforcement case information report on March 9, 2020.

