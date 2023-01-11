Home Cities Delhi

46-year-old man hammered to death, suspect arrested: Delhi Police

“Immediately the police rushed to the spot and found that the injured had been shifted to Majeedia Hospital where the man, identified as Md.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 46-year-old man was hammered to death by another man in Govindpuri area, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Shahil, a resident of Delhi, was arrested by the police. Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a PCR call was received around 
7.15 pm on Monday in which the caller stated that a man had been assaulted with a hammer.

“Immediately the police rushed to the spot and found that the injured had been shifted to Majeedia Hospital where the man, identified as Md. Ayub was declared brought dead,” the DCP said. Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and began investigating the matter.

During inquiry, the police found that the deceased was assaulted by one Shahil with a hammer causing critical injuries on his head. The investigating officer then reached the spot where the incident took place along with the crime team of the Delhi Police which inspected the area. Meanwhile, the accused was also apprehended. The official said the body of the deceased has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary for postmortem. Further investigation is in progress, the official added.

“Islam Khan, aged about 46 years from gali no. 36, was declared brought dead when brought to the hospital. On enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was assaulted by one Shahil. A case, FIR 302 under  IPC has been registered at PS Govind Puri,” the DCP said.

“The dead body has been shifted to the Mortuary of AIIMS hospital for post mortem. Moreover, the accused person has been apprehended. Further investigation is in progress,” Pandey added. 

