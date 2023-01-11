AAP says L-G’s office refused to give appointment to Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP has claimed that Lt Governor’s office has refused to give “timely appointment” to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for a meeting saying that he is “very busy and cannot meet before Friday.

Sources said that the L-G had invited Kejriwal on Monday for a discussion over existing conflict over governance powers. “The CM had immediately written back accepting the invite and sought an appointment on Tuesday. However, a timely appointment was refused and Lt Governor’s office stated that the L-G does not have time to meet the CM before Friday 4 PM,” sources said.

Kejriwal had accepted the invitation in a letter to Saxena stating, “I will fix up a convenient time with your office.” In the letter, Kejriwal stated that in the beginning of the L-G letter, he had sarcastically mentioned, “‘….you have started taking governance in the city seriously…’ after my election campaigns. AAP is a national party and as its national convenor, I have to attend to elections campaigns in different parts of the country.”

The L-G’s office and the AAP government in Delhi have often found themselves at loggerheads over various issues, including the now-scrapped excise policy. Kejriwal had earlier questioned the L-G over the appointments of the presiding officer and aldermen of the MCD and Haj Committee members by him, saying if his role as the “administrator” of Delhi meant “bypassing” the elected government.

AAP govt and L-G office at loggerheads

