Home Cities Delhi

AAP says L-G’s office refused to give appointment to Kejriwal

Sources said that the L-G had invited Kejriwal on Monday for a discussion over existing conflict over governance powers.

Published: 11th January 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP has claimed that Lt Governor’s office has refused to give “timely appointment” to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for a meeting saying that he is “very busy and cannot meet before Friday.

Sources said that the L-G had invited Kejriwal on Monday for a discussion over existing conflict over governance powers. “The CM had immediately written back accepting the invite and sought an appointment on Tuesday. However, a timely appointment was refused and Lt Governor’s office stated that the L-G does not have time to meet the CM before Friday 4 PM,” sources said. 

Kejriwal had accepted the invitation in a letter to Saxena  stating, “I will fix up a convenient time with your office.” In the letter, Kejriwal stated that in the beginning of the L-G letter, he had sarcastically mentioned, “‘….you have started taking governance in the city seriously…’ after my election campaigns. AAP is a national party and as its national convenor, I have to attend to elections campaigns in different parts of the country.”

The L-G’s office and the AAP government in Delhi have often found themselves at loggerheads over various issues, including the now-scrapped excise policy. Kejriwal had earlier questioned the L-G over the appointments of the presiding officer and aldermen of the MCD and Haj Committee members by him, saying if his role as the “administrator” of Delhi meant “bypassing” the elected government.

AAP govt and L-G office at loggerheads
The L-G’s office and the AAP government in Delhi have often found themselves at loggerheads over various issues, including the now-scrapped excise policy. Kejriwal had earlier questioned the L-G over the appointments of the presiding officer and aldermen of the MCD and Haj Committee members by him, saying if his role as the “administrator” of Delhi meant “bypassing” the elected government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP VK Saxena Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp