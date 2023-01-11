Home Cities Delhi

Clear DERC chief appointment on priority: Delhi govt to L-G Saxena

In the letter, Sisodia said that CM Arvind Kejriwal approved the appointment of Justice (Retd) Rajeev Shrivastava of the Madhya Pradesh High Court as DERC chairperson. 

Published: 11th January 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, requesting to urgently clear the appointment of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Chairperson, following the tenure lapse of the present DERC chairman on Tuesday. He also urged the L-G to not to send the file directly to officers, bypassing the elected government.

In the letter, Sisodia said that CM Arvind Kejriwal approved the appointment of Justice (Retd) Rajeev Shrivastava of the Madhya Pradesh High Court as DERC chairperson. “I find no reason why you would differ with the decision of the Council of Ministers. Supreme Court has also said that the provison to Article 239AA(4) should be rarely invoked. In the last few days, there have been three occasions when you got your decision implemented by sending the file directly to the officers bypassing the CM and the Minister,” he said. 

“Your justification of bypassing elected government because Administrator/LG is written in the Act is legally incorrect. SC has said LG is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. So, kindly do not send the file directly to officers for issue of notification,” Deputy CM claimed. Sisodia alleged that the Kejriwal approved the appointment of Justice (R) Rajeev Shrivastava of MP High Court as DERC Chairperson on January 4, 2023 to succeed Justice (R) Shabibul Hasnain after his retirement and also sent it to the L-G on the same day to decide whether he would differ with the decision of the Council of Ministers and whether he would like to invoke provision to Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution. 

Deputy CM also quoted the Supreme Court from the matter State (GNCTD) Union of India Ar., (2018) 8 SCC 581 in the letter. However, he added that if the L-G desires to express a difference of opinion, then he wishes to remind him to kindly follow the process provided in Rule 49 of TBR. “In the last few days, there have been three occasions when you got your decision implemented by sending the file directly to the officers bypassing the CM and the Minister and got the officers to issue notification,” he said. 
“SC has said that L-G is bound by aid and advice of the Council of Ministers,” Deputy CM added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DERC Manish Sisodia Vinai Kumar Saxena Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp