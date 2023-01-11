Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Woman cab driver fights back robbers, injured

Kalsi further added, “She submitted that with a stone piece, the glass of her cab was broken and an attempt was made to snatch her mobile.

Published: 11th January 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

bike robbers

Express illustrations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A female cab driver was allegedly attacked at midnight with stones and an attempt was made to snatch her mobile phone.  According to the police, the female cab driver identified as Priyanka Devi was employed as an Uber driver. Devi sustained minor chest injuries and after treatment, she was discharged from the hospital. 

“On January 9th, a call was received at around 2 am regarding the attempt to rob by breaking the glass of a car. Police staff rushed to the spot and found one lady cab driver namely Priyanka, a resident of Samaypur Badli, Delhi,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi 

Kalsi further added, “She submitted that with a stone piece, the glass of her cab was broken and an attempt was made to snatch her mobile. However, she retained her mobile and then the attacker fled from the spot.”

The lady driver refused to tender the complaint, however, the Delhi police took the suo -moto cognisance of the incident and lodged an FIR under section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the IPC at Kashmiri Gate Police station.  The police initiated the investigation on the matter.  Taking note of the incident Uber spokesperson said, “What this driver went through is horrifying. We are in touch with the driver and wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

“Her injury-related medical expenses will be covered under Uber’s on-trip insurance provided through a third-party insurance partner,” said Uber. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uber driver Robbery
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp