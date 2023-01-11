Delhi: Woman cab driver fights back robbers, injured

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A female cab driver was allegedly attacked at midnight with stones and an attempt was made to snatch her mobile phone. According to the police, the female cab driver identified as Priyanka Devi was employed as an Uber driver. Devi sustained minor chest injuries and after treatment, she was discharged from the hospital.

“On January 9th, a call was received at around 2 am regarding the attempt to rob by breaking the glass of a car. Police staff rushed to the spot and found one lady cab driver namely Priyanka, a resident of Samaypur Badli, Delhi,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi

Kalsi further added, “She submitted that with a stone piece, the glass of her cab was broken and an attempt was made to snatch her mobile. However, she retained her mobile and then the attacker fled from the spot.”

The lady driver refused to tender the complaint, however, the Delhi police took the suo -moto cognisance of the incident and lodged an FIR under section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the IPC at Kashmiri Gate Police station. The police initiated the investigation on the matter. Taking note of the incident Uber spokesperson said, “What this driver went through is horrifying. We are in touch with the driver and wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

“Her injury-related medical expenses will be covered under Uber’s on-trip insurance provided through a third-party insurance partner,” said Uber.

