India’s past comes alive at Red Fort show

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Those who don’t learn from history, can’t create a great nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said. He was speaking at the inauguration of a sound and light show titled — Jai Hind — which has resumed in a new form and with a fresh script after about four years at the historic Red Fort in the national capital.

Praising the efforts of the creative team of the show, Shah announced that there would also be a Matrubhumi show at the Red Fort, wherein India’s history of thousands of years has been integrated in a wonderful manner.

The redesigned sound and light show is divided into three parts, which narrates India’s history, including the rise of the Marathas, the 1857 War of Independence, the rise of the Indian National Army (INA) and the INA trials, the fight for Independence and India’s continuing progress over the past 75 years by using all forms of performance art — projection mapping, live-action films, light and immersive sound, actors, dancers and puppets.

The three-part show is staged at different structures on the campus of Red Fort ­— Naubat Khana, Diwan–e- Aam and Diwan-e-Khas. The show has been prepared by the Dalmia Bharat group, which had adopted the monument under the Tourism Ministry’s ambitious scheme ‘Adopt a Heritage’ in December 2018. It took years to clear the final script, which was originally written by historian Professor Kapil Kumar, former director, Centre for Freedom Struggle and Diaspora Studies, IGNOU.

The duration of the show is one hour and available in English and Hindi. The seating capacity is 700. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is the narrator of the show. Addressing the gathering, Shah said that Amrit Kaal, the next 25 years, is the time to pledge how our country should be when we will be celebrating 100 years of independence.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organized several programs during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (commemoration of 75 years of India’s independence). Modi ji has asked all of us to take a resolve for Amrit Kaal. It is also a time to take a pledge,” he said.

