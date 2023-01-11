MCD to seek damages from councillors

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has planned to recover the damages caused to its property during the ruckus that ensued in the House last week.

Officials said that recovery notices may be issued to the councillors who were involved. For this, the scanning of CCTV footage has begun. “The footage will be used to identify those involved in damaging the property. The call for compensation will be taken up by top brass,” a senior official said.

According to senior officials, the secretary has powers to demand compensation from the councillors whom they will identify for recovering the damages. “In case the concerned member does not compensate, the MCD has the right to go to court,” he said.

Officials said that no such recovery notice have been issued to any councillor in the corporation’s history. “However, the uproar in House was also unprecedented,” the official said

