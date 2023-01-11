Home Cities Delhi

Nigerian held with 306 grams of heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Delhi's Mehrauli

Accused Nicholas Kelechi was caught carrying 306 grams of Heroin, valued more than `50 lakh | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 40-year-old drug peddler, a native of Nigeria, was arrested for supplying contraband substances in the national capital by the Narcotics squad of the Delhi Police, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Nicholas Kelechi, had arrived in India in October 2021. Later, he came in contact with a drug supplier and started supplying drugs in the Delhi and NCR region.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that secret information was received by Narcotics Squad about one person being involved in supplying of contraband substances would be coming to MCD Kudedan, Andheriya More, M. G. Road, Mehrauli.  

Subsequently, a police team was constituted which laid a strategic trap near the specified location.
“The suspect was seen roaming in a suspicious condition. He was signalled to stop but instead of stopping, he started moving swiftly. Reacting promptly, the team successfully overpowered the suspect,” DCP Chowdhary said.

During the checking of accused Kelechi, the police found him carrying 306 grams of heroin, valued more than Rs 50 lakh. Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The accused was then arrested and the recovered contraband substance was seized. 

Pertinent to mention here that, just two days ago, a mob of Nigerian nationals attacked Delhi Police personnel while they were trying to detain residing foreign nationals in the country illegally. The incident took place on Saturday when a team of Narcotics Cell reached Raju Park in south Delhi for deportation proceedings of overstaying foreign nationals.

